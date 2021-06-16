Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.00

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

LNEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

