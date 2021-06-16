Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 3,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,808. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a software development and technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of premium CBD products on its online marketplace.

