M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.02. 2,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

