M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 1,541 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. 90,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,623. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

