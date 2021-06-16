M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 537,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $187,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $338.74. 23,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

