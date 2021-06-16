M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after buying an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.