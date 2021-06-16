M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Welltower by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,159. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

