M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 411,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.19. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

