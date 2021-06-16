M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,838. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.27.

