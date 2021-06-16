Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.43.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

