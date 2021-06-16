Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCESF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.43.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
