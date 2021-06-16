MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $22.34. MacroGenics shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 26,941 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 666,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.