Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 90,822 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,822 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy comprises about 0.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $383,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

ATO traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

