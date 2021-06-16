Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $16.96 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

