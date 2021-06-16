Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $288,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $495.64. 9,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $469.08. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.38 and a 1 year high of $500.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.