Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for 5.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 6.66% of Xcel Energy worth $2,383,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,615,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 252,897 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 110,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

