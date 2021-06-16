Magellan Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of American States Water worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 716.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.03. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $83.31.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.