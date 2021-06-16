Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,570 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.4% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $20,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $132.99. 252,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,735,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.