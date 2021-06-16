Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Has $74.70 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 8.8% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $74,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.99. 1,032,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,471,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $237.35 and a 12 month high of $344.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

