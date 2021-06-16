Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $62.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.45 million and the highest is $62.72 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $52.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $254.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.90 million to $255.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $272.34 million, with estimates ranging from $268.66 million to $276.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. 265,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,552. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.