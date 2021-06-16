Major Drilling Group International’s (MDI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.42 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$803.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

