Major Drilling Group International’s (MDI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDI. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MDI stock opened at C$9.80 on Tuesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$3.42 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$803.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

