Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

