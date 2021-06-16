Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Price Target Raised to C$0.45

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from C$0.27 to C$0.45 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mammoth Resources stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.43 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14. Mammoth Resources has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.21.

Get Mammoth Resources alerts:

About Mammoth Resources

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.