MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $6.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MNKD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 73,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,165. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 548,627 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

