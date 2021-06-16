Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at $4,360,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

