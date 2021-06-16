Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the May 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MRTMF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 295,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,803. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16. Maritime Resources has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maritime Resources in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

