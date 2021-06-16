Matrix AI Network Market Capitalization Reaches $8.64 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $1.39 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00435802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

