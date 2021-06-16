Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE MAXR opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

