MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Sells $587,946.80 in Stock

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 500,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,547.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.