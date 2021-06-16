Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 89.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,115 shares of company stock worth $4,621,236. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $282.18 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.55 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

