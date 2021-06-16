Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after buying an additional 156,669 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The firm has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

