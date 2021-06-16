Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.04. 46,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.07. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

