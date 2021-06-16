Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Holdings Trimmed by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,796 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 3.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $110,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

MLCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 83,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,248. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

