MenaPay Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $837.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00060481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00762921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.15 or 0.07694739 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

