Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total value of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,214.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,204.39. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $880.59 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

