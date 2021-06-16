Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $937,000 Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iStar were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

