Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $893,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

