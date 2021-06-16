Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 61,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ABR opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

