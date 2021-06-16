Meritor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,002 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the typical volume of 164 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Meritor has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

