Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Head to Head Review

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Metacrine and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metacrine N/A N/A N/A Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.12% -29.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metacrine and Constellation Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metacrine 0 0 4 0 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals 0 9 3 0 2.25

Metacrine currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 352.94%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Metacrine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metacrine is more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Metacrine shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Metacrine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metacrine and Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metacrine N/A N/A -$37.30 million ($3.97) -1.07 Constellation Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$126.36 million ($2.81) -12.01

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metacrine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metacrine beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH. The company also develops MET642, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients. Metacrine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib. It is also developing CPI-0209 that is in Phase 1 dose escalation portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CPI-482, which is in preclinical stage for cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Epigenetix, Inc. and changed its name to Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2008. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

