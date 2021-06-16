Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MBNKF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.48. 2,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

