Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

MBNKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MBNKF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.48. 2,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,702. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Analyst Recommendations for Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.