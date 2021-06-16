Mettalex Price Hits $5.04 on Major Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $2.48 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00013032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

