Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,788,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 13th total of 14,886,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYBUF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:MYBUF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 89,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

