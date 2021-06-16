MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

