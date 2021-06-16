MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Head-To-Head Analysis

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -297.73% -319.84% -112.94% Autohome 38.64% 21.13% 16.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $1.44 million 21.62 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.33 billion 6.25 $521.87 million $4.63 14.21

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MGT Capital Investments and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 3 1 5 0 2.22

Autohome has a consensus price target of $96.05, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

Autohome beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company also offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform for users to review automotive-related information, purchase coupons offered by automakers for discounts, and make purchases to complete the transaction; data products; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

