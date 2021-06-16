MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $724,627.80

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $724,627.80 and $383.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00038117 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 416,088,061 coins and its circulating supply is 138,786,133 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

