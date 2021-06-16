Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.46 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

