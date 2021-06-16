Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.530-1.690 EPS.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $170.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,507. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

