Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.530-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-6.650 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,507. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

