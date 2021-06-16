Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $121,000 Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,350 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

