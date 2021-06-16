Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 278.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

